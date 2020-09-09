I have just finished reading the paper’s excellent recap of Maine’s history with the COVID-19 outbreak in the Telegram’s Aug. 23 issue (“How Maine flattened the curve – so far”). This I accomplished just days after returning from a weeklong visit to a city about 600 miles from Portland.
Some of the differences were striking: In that city, only about half the people seen in convenience and larger stores used masks. In the restaurants I visited (only two) – no one was wearing one. A high school had reopened but closed four days into the week after a quick outbreak among students.
The city and its state have been seeing rising numbers for some time and I had read it was in danger of becoming a new hotspot. And one not too far away.
My take away from both reading your article and returning to this blessed state is that laxity has effects – as does vigilance. Thanks to all who have been so conscientious in limiting the spread.
James Krieger
Portland
