A picture of me beside Pastor Todd Bell of Sanford’s Calvary Baptist Church appeared in a Sep. 1, Press Herald story. Given the response I have received from family and friends, I want to clarify a few items.
First, the picture is from a 2017 ceremony recognizing outstanding work by staff at the York County Jail. I received an invitation to attend the ceremony because I was a member of the jail’s Board of Visitors. My interaction with Pastor Bell was limited to attending a few board meetings and these ceremonies.
To be very clear, I do not share Pastor Bell’s views regarding the public health crisis. In fact, as York County’s Judge of Probate, I have worked with county officials to protect those with business at the court and court staff from the devastating impact of this public health crisis.
Anyone who knows me personally knows that I take this pandemic very seriously. I do not attend events that fail to comport with CDC guidelines and when in public I wear a mask and often times a face shield. I do this to protect my own family and to protect members of our community.
Moreover, I believe there is an obligation to protect the community during this pandemic. The governor and our state’s public health officials have made many difficult decisions to balance access to the courts and the safety of our community. I fully support their guidance. I can assure you that I will continue to protect all people in the courts while promoting access to justice despite the complications caused by this public health crisis.
Scott Houde
Biddeford
