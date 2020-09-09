(“Mainers should have a plan to cast their 2020 ballot” Aug. 23) So, I requested a mail-in ballot online. My husband and I could safely vote and mail our ballots back to Maine, though we’ve been COVID-19 trapped here on the southwest Texas desert since March. But the form advised that ballots wouldn’t be mailed until after Oct. 3! If everything worked right, they would get there on time. Maybe.

Trump repeatedly says mailed ballots are subject to fraud. We’ve a wonderful mail carrier in an extremely rural area, but all mail goes 220 miles to El Paso first. Trump wants the fewest people to vote, believing the more who vote, the less likely he’ll “win”. His new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, mega Trump donor, multimillions investor in companies that compete with the U.S. Postal Service, is the first postmaster general to have never worked for USPS. He was appointed by board members appointed by Trump.

DeJoy’s had our blue, street corner mailboxes and mail-sorting machines removed, saying they won’t be replaced. Prescriptions arrive late? Tough. Your delayed baby chicks all DOA? Just order more. Bees, too. Social Security checks? Wait. Our ballots? It’s clear. Trump doesn’t want us to vote. So we’re working on a plan to get home as safely as possible. It’s a challenge – 2,400 miles, a long drive for two 79-year-olds and an old cat under the best conditions. But neither of us has missed a presidential primary or general election since 1964. Donald Trump won’t stop us now.

Louise L. Davis

Portland

