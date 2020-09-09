(“Mainers should have a plan to cast their 2020 ballot” Aug. 23) So, I requested a mail-in ballot online. My husband and I could safely vote and mail our ballots back to Maine, though we’ve been COVID-19 trapped here on the southwest Texas desert since March. But the form advised that ballots wouldn’t be mailed until after Oct. 3! If everything worked right, they would get there on time. Maybe.
Trump repeatedly says mailed ballots are subject to fraud. We’ve a wonderful mail carrier in an extremely rural area, but all mail goes 220 miles to El Paso first. Trump wants the fewest people to vote, believing the more who vote, the less likely he’ll “win”. His new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, mega Trump donor, multimillions investor in companies that compete with the U.S. Postal Service, is the first postmaster general to have never worked for USPS. He was appointed by board members appointed by Trump.
DeJoy’s had our blue, street corner mailboxes and mail-sorting machines removed, saying they won’t be replaced. Prescriptions arrive late? Tough. Your delayed baby chicks all DOA? Just order more. Bees, too. Social Security checks? Wait. Our ballots? It’s clear. Trump doesn’t want us to vote. So we’re working on a plan to get home as safely as possible. It’s a challenge – 2,400 miles, a long drive for two 79-year-olds and an old cat under the best conditions. But neither of us has missed a presidential primary or general election since 1964. Donald Trump won’t stop us now.
Louise L. Davis
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Kids Duathlon raises $8,000 for COVID needs
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Vote Arford; Vote Vote McCreight; Collins a ‘sucker’
-
Times Record Opinion
Christine Flowers: Splitting hairs with Speaker Pelosi
-
Business
The Wrap: New restaurants and new seasonal drinks for fall
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Trump isn’t going to stop us from voting
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.