The pandemic brought me, like many friends and colleagues, back to Maine. I have had the privilege of finding recreation and solace outdoors: distanced hikes in the White Mountains with friends, picnics on the Promenade, and long days at the beach.
As summer has progressed, I have seen Maine’s economy surviving on the droves of tourists who have come to escape cramped apartments in exchange for respite in mountains, trails and waterways.
It is critical that we protect these public lands, and the recent U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis report offers a roadmap of policies to achieve this urgently needed goal. The report outlines hundreds of policy proposals organized around 12 key pillars that, if adopted, aim to achieve net zero carbon pollution by 2050. These policies encourage innovation for systemic change in energy, agriculture and environmental justice at a national and global level.
With forest fires currently ravaging California’s lands, a disaster exacerbated by climate change, it is more evident than ever that we must take aggressive action to invest in a sustainable future. I urge Sen. Angus King and our members of Congress to take swift and decisive action that supports the Climate Action Plan.
Laura Bither
Freeport
