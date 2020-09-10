I am voting on Nov. 3 for Sophie Warren for the Maine House of Representatives District 29 in Scarborough.
I have known Sophie for several years and think she has the brains, drive and personality to do a great job in Augusta.
As a professional baseball player, I have had the chance the past five years to travel all over this great country of ours – the Northeast while playing college ball in Boston, and the Deep South while playing minor league ball.
I have come to have a greater appreciation of my hometown of Scarborough. We have world-class beaches, clean air and sparkling water. Our marshes are clean and environmentally important to wildlife and rare species. We need a state representative who will fight to keep our natural resources in top condition. Development will always threaten our resources. We must fight back.
Sophie comes from a family that has made many contributions to the Scarborough environmental movement. Her Aunt Becky (Rebecca Warren Seel) was a founder of the Scarborough Land Trust in 1977. Her grandparents deeded 160 acres on Payne Road to the land trust five years ago. Today, that land is a nature preserve, offering walking trails and cross country skiing. It is known as Elaine Stimson Warren Woods.
On Nov. 3, I will be supporting Sophie Warren for the House seat. I urge all people who care about our beautiful environment to join me.
Joe Cronin
Scarborough
