Robert B. Southard 1932 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Robert B, Southard, 88 of Brunswick passed away Sept.1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Pittsfield, son of Merton and Alice Crowell. He was a hard worker and worked for Harry Crooker and Sons for 33 years. After retirement he did odd jobs for friends. He loved to garden and give it away to friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Louise, the love of his life in 2004; his parents; brothers and sisters; a stepdaughter, Marcia Cousens and her husband Herb; two grandsons; and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Edwards. He is survived by his stepchildren, Catherine Randall and husband Rodney of Dixmont, Linda Blackstone and husband Ralph Blackstone of North Yarmouth, Barry Edwards of Silver City, N.M., Leroy Edwards of Yucaipa, Calif., Bonnie Blackstone and husband Dale of Brunswick; one sister, Alice Caldwell of Hartland; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; special friends, Phil and Mary, Mary Alice, Sharon, Nancy and Larry and Linda.Your friendship meant the world to him. At his request there will be no services. Arrangements by Direct Cremation of Maine in Belfast. Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com

