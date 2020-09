LONDON — Oxford University says trials of a coronavirus vaccine its developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will resume, days after pausing due to a reported side effect in a patient in Britain.

The university says in large trials “it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety.”

It says globally some 18,000 individuals have received study vaccines as part of the trial. It wouldn’t disclose the medical information about the illness for reasons of participant confidentiality but says it is “committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our studies and will continue to monitor safety closely.”

Health experts say pauses in drug trials are commonplace to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Texas reports 144 more deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,488 new coronavirus cases Friday and 144 deaths.

That brought the total confirmed cases to 653,356 and nearly 14,000 confirmed deaths, state health official say. However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Health officials estimated 71,292 cases are now active, with 3,475 requiring hospitalization. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893.

Kentucky records nearly 950 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky reported nearly 950 new coronavirus cases on Friday, one of the largest daily totals statewide.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported nine more virus-related deaths, raising the state’s confirmed death toll 1,044. The 948 newly reported cases raised Kentucky’s total to more than 55,700.

The Democratic governor has urged people to wear masks in public, practice social distancing, limit gatherings to 10 or fewer, wash hands frequently and limit travel.

Kentucky Republican and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had a similar message Friday about people doing their part.

“Until this goes away, the single best thing all of us can do — and it’s not complicated — is to wear a mask, practice social distancing,” McConnell said. “Until we get a vaccine, that’s the only way we can continue to work.”

The state’s closely watched positivity rate — a seven-day rolling figure reflecting the average number of tests coming back positive for conronavirus — rose slightly to 4.7%.

The governor says the state has started the payment process to add $400 to the weekly unemployment checks for tens of thousands of people who lost work.

Illinois reports more than 2,100 new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,145 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 32 confirmed deaths.

The new cases came as 30 of 102 counties reached two or more benchmarks that indicate the coronavirus is spreading there.

The cases Friday were from 56,661 tests, resulting in a seven-day statewide positivity rate of 3.9 percent. There have been 4.6 million tests conducted in Illinois.

The total number of known infections in Illinois is 257,788, and the statewide confirmed death toll is 8,273 since the start of the pandemic.

Outbreak in German Alps likely caused by U.S. traveler

BERLIN — A town in the German Alps has stepped up coronavirus restrictions after a spike in infections that local authorities say was likely caused by a visitor from the United States.

The restrictions imposed in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Friday include all restaurants to close at 10 p.m. for the next week and the number of people meeting in public limited to five.

Local council spokesman Stephan Scharf told news agency dpa Saturday the American woman is believed to have been at several locations in the town.

The council says the 26-year-old, who wasn’t identified, arrived in Germany in late August or early September. It wasn’t clear whether she brought the virus from the U.S. or violated quarantine regulations. Authorities say 23 people tested positive at the accommodation where she stayed.

The U.S. is on a long list of countries classified by German authorities as “risk areas.” People arriving from those areas must have a coronavirus test after arriving in Germany and quarantine until the results are determined.

Germany, with a population of 83 million, has more than 260,000 confirmed cases and 9,351 deaths. The U.S., with a population of 328 million, leads the world with 6.4 million cases more than 193,000 deaths.

Hungary reports another record of new infections

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary has registered another record number 916 newly infected people with the coronavirus.

The total Saturday is more than 25% higher than the previous record of 716 cases, reached Friday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government is taking a less generalized approach to the pandemic during this second wave, with restrictions decided more on a case-by-case basis.

Orban said Saturday in a video posted on his Facebook page that the aim was not just to save lives but also to keep the country running. During the second quarter of the year, the Hungarian economy contracted by 13.6%, the largest fall in the region.

“The virus can’t paralyze us again,” Orban said.

Hungary has confirmed 11,825 cases of the virus and 633 deaths.

Istanbul bans weddings, large gatherings

ISTANBUL — Istanbul’s governor has introduced new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, banning all boating companies from hosting weddings and similar gatherings.

In a statement late Friday, the governor’s office also reintroduced a ban on concerts and festivals in open spaces. The statement said the restrictions were needed because precautions like physical distancing were not being adequately heeded and the virus’ spread had increased.

Istanbul, with about 16 million residents, is Turkey’s most populous city. Turkey has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, which began increasing after Turkey loosened restrictions in June but has intensified since late August, returning to levels last seen in mid-May.

On Friday, the health ministry announced 56 deaths and 1,671 new cases, bringing the total death toll to 6,951 and number of cases to nearly 290,000.

Virus continues to spread rapidly in Czech Republic

PRAGUE — The coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the Czech Republic, infecting a record number of people in one day for the third time this week.

The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase in the new confirmed coronavirus cases reached 1,447 on Friday, surpassing 1,000 for the fourth day this week.

Of a total of 33,860 confirmed cases of the virus in the Czech Republic, more than 5,700 have been registered in the last five working days, prompting the government to tighten restrictive measure to slow the spread.

Currently, 264 virus patients are hospitalized, including 65 in intensive care. A confirmed total of 450 people have died in the country.

NYC teachers union warns it needs protections before schools can open

NEW YORK — The New York City teachers union warns it won’t let the nation’s largest school district reopen for in-person classes this month if the city doesn’t issue protective equipment, conduct testing and properly clean schools.

Union leader Michael Mulgrew says in a video Friday the city of not acting with enough urgency on the pandemic.

The return of public school students to classrooms was delayed from Sept. 10 to Sept. 21 so coronavirus safety precautions could be worked out.

Mulgrew says the city knows what it needs to do to make schools safe and “if you can’t make that happen before the children come into schools, then we’re not going to let you open these schools.”

The city says it will work with the union.

Mexico declares 24 states ready to reopen

MEXICO CITY — Mexico is declaring 24 of its 32 states ready for partial reopening, marking the first time no state is listed at a “red” level maximum alert.

The 24 states listed at “orange” or high risk may allow many non-essential businesses to re-open at 30% capacity. The eight other states are listed at “yellow” or moderate risk, allowing even more business activities. However, bars, nightclubs and dance halls remain closed and sporting events and concerts cannot have spectators.

Mexico reported 5,930 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, about the same as two weeks ago. The country has recorded a total of 658,299 infections. Officials reported 534 more deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 70,183 — the fourth-highest in the world.

UN approves resolution on responding to virus over U.S. Israeli objections

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution on tackling the coronavirus over objections from the United States and Israel, which protested a successful last-minute Cuban amendment that strongly urges countries to oppose unilateral economic, financial or trade sanctions.

The world body adopted the resolution Friday by a vote of 169-2. It was a strong show of unity by the U.N.’s most representative body in addressing the coronavirus, though many countries had hoped for adoption by consensus.

The resolution is not legally binding. It “calls for intensified international cooperation and solidarity to contain, mitigate and overcome the pandemic” and it urges member states “to enable all countries to have unhindered timely access to quality, safe, efficacious and affordable diagnosis, therapeutics, medicines and vaccines.”

Bars in some Louisiana parishes set to reopen

NEW ORLEANS — Bars in a handful of Louisiana parishes will be allowed to reopen under new coronavirus restrictions announced Friday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Bars in the state have been closed since July unless they have licenses to operate as restaurants. Under the guidelines announced Friday, bars in parishes where the percentage of positive COVID-19 deaths is 5% or below for four weeks can open if parish leaders give the OK, Edwards said.

Bars that are allowed to open will be limited to 25% capacity. They will have to shut down alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Bar openings won’t happen in New Orleans, where Mayor LoToya Cantrell is maintaining stricter rules.

The latest plans were released on the day the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Louisiana surpassed 5,000. Hospitalizations, continue to drop, totaling 723 in Friday’s figures. Nearly 2,000 were hospitalized in early April, when the state was a U.S. hot spot for infections.

