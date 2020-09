Saint Joseph’s College of Maine is implementing a “study-in-place” program after detecting nine cases of COVID-19 on campus.

For at least the next two weeks, the Standish college will deliver all classes remotely and students will be required to stay in their rooms “as much as possible,” President Jim Dlugos said in an announcement Saturday.

“Let’s pull together now, so we can stay together for the semester,” Dlugos said in the announcement. “If you see something that feels unsafe, say it out loud. We’re counting on each other more than ever, so please look out for your neighbor as you would yourself.”

Dlugos said the cases on campus were not widespread, and that contract tracing had linked most of the cases to one residence hall. He did not say which one. All students who tested positive are in quarantine, he said.

Under the “study-in-place” regime, athletic teams will still practice outdoors, with increased safety protocols. Students may still use outdoor spaces, as long as they’re socially distanced and not accompanied by more than one other person.

The campus will be effectively closed to visitors.

Saint Joseph’s reported its first two cases of COVID-19 in a campus-wide email on Thursday last week. The cases were identified through random surveillance testing of students, as well as periodic testing and analysis of campus wastewater, administrators said.

Hundreds of students and faculty members concerned about a lack of widespread asymptomatic testing submitted a petition in August calling for expanded testing. Administrators at the time said that, although they’re not conducting universal testing, they have plenty of testing capacity, with five stations set up around campus that deliver results in 15 minutes.

Dlugos said that universal testing is “not a silver bullet,” and should be combined with a “behavioral approach” that uses infection management precautions such as mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: