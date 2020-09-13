LEEDS — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism that caused extensive damage over the weekend to a cornfield at the Barker Farm in Leeds.
Someone drove on to the cornfield and cut an 8-to-14-foot-wide path through more than 800 feet of the field, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office.
The Maine Warden Service said three sections of the cornfield were damaged.
The corn that was damaged was ready to be harvested, according to the wardens.
A telephone call Sunday evening to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office was not returned.
The Warden Service asks that anyone with information on the incident call 1-800-ALERT-US or 207-624-7076.
