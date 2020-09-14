Bar Harbor Bank & Trust announced that it is opening a new, state-of-the-art branch in Brunswick on Oct. 26. The branch will be located at 148 Bath Road in the Cooks Corner Shopping Mall and will feature a lobby, drive-up services, 24-hour ATM and night drop.

The new branch in Brunswick is located less than four miles from the bank’s Topsham branch that is scheduled to permanently close on Oct. 23. All staff and customer accounts associated with the Topsham branch will transfer to the new location in Brunswick.

“We always strive to provide the best possible service to our customers, and our transition from Topsham to the new Brunswick location will offer a more accessible, convenient, and modern banking experience for our customers,” said Marion Colombo, executive vice president of Retail Delivery for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, in a statement. “We are also excited to introduce Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s signature personal service and modern banking technology to the residents and businesses of Brunswick.”

The Brunswick branch will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

