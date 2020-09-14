Social media accounts

https://www.facebook.com/BradPattershallforMaineSenate

Occupation:

Attorney

Education:

I graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1990; Colby College (bachelor’s in economics) in 1994; and the University of Maine School of Law (J.D., cum laude) in 1999.

Community Organizations:

Town of Freeport Board of Assessment Review (previous)

Commissioner, Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices (previous)

Maine State Golf Association, member of board of directors (current)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I enjoy golfing, playing the guitar and reading, when time permits.

Family status:

Married with two daughters (age 13 and 10)

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

NA

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Hindsight is 20/20, so I feel we went too far in prohibiting personal interaction to the extent we did, given what the numbers show. I understand the counterargument, though.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

It has to be a triage-type effort, where the basic needs of people are met first and indulgences abandoned. We must distinguish between wants and needs when it comes to spending the people’s money.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I favor liberty, risk taking and consent over guaranteed security, dependence and compulsion. People may disagree, but I believe the Republican Party, at its core, stands for the same principles.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Financial hardship. Many young Mainers incur tremendous debt to obtain a college degree, and the jobs available upon graduation make it burdensome to repay the debt in a short period of time.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Oh, yes. That was the primary reason I wanted to run. As a litigation attorney, you learn to advocate for your clients while treating your opposing counsel and the courts with respect and civility.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I don’t have a particular agenda I want to accomplish. I simply want to act with integrity and good character as a leader. I will examine the facets of each bill carefully before casting my vote.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: