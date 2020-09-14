Applications are now available for the city of Bath’s Façade Improvement Grant Program 2021 grant period. The deadline to apply for 2021 grants is Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m.

The program promotes economic development and stimulate business opportunities through a public-private partnership that offers economic incentives for the renovation, restoration, and preservation of the exterior of commercial and mixed used properties throughout many of the commercial areas in the City of Bath. The goals of the Façade Improvement Grant Program are to:

Increase the economic vitality and encourage private investment within core commercial zones

Enhance the appearance of the streetscape in the downtown area and along the commercial corridor into the city

Strengthen or restore the original character of historic buildings

Allow for expanded commercial opportunities

Act as a catalyst for continued investment and upkeep in commercial and mixed used properties within the city

All applications will be reviewed for program eligibility and funding by city staff. Eligible applications will then be forwarded to the Economic Development Committee for review.

For more information, contact Marc Meyers at 207-443-8330 or [email protected].

