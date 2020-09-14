Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Wed. 9/23 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 9/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Thur. 9/24 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 9/17 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Thur. 9/17 7 p.m. Harbor Waterfront Committee

Tues. 9/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

Wed. 9/23 7 p.m. Public Forum

Thur. 9/24 9 a.m. Appointments Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 9/21 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

Mon. 9/21 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 9/24 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 9/17 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 9/22 7 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront Committee

Wed. 9/23 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 9/23 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee

Thur. 9/24 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 9/24 7 p.m. School Committee

