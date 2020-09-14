Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Wed.  9/23  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  9/22  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Thur.  9/24  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  9/17  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Thur.  9/17  7 p.m.  Harbor Waterfront Committee

Tues.  9/22  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Wed.  9/23  7 p.m.  Public Forum

Thur.  9/24  9 a.m.  Appointments Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  9/21  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Mon.  9/21  7 p.m.  Sewer District Board of Trustees

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  9/24  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  9/17  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  9/22  7 p.m.  Harbor & Waterfront Committee

Wed.  9/23  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  9/23  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee

Thur.  9/24  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  9/24  7 p.m.  School Committee

filed under:
chebeague island maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles