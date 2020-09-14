Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Wed. 9/23 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 9/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Thur. 9/24 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 9/17 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Thur. 9/17 7 p.m. Harbor Waterfront Committee
Tues. 9/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Wed. 9/23 7 p.m. Public Forum
Thur. 9/24 9 a.m. Appointments Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 9/21 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Mon. 9/21 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 9/24 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 9/17 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 9/22 7 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront Committee
Wed. 9/23 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 9/23 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee
Thur. 9/24 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 9/24 7 p.m. School Committee
