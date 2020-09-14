SEBAGO — A Standish man died after his motorcycle went off the road and struck a ditch last week.

Aaron Lusk, 31, was driving on Convene Road near Allen Road about 12:17 p.m. Sept. 11 when his motorcycle crashed. He was taken to Bridgton Hospital and then Central Maine Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Luck was wearing a helmet, the Sheriff’s Office said. The cause cause of the accident is being investigated, but speed appears to be a factor, the release said.

