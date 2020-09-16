WELLS – Daniel R. Dickerson, 86, passed away on September 8, 2020. Dan was born August 19, 1934 at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C. to Lt. Colonel William Thomas and Mary Elizabeth (Galloway) Dickerson. After living in several southern states as an Army child, he moved to Maine with his family during the historic “Fire of 1947.” Dan graduated from Wells High School in 1952, and during his senior year of high school joined the Maine Army National Guard, Sanford Unit Company “C” and served his country for 10 years.

On September 15, 1956, he married his first love, best friend and dancing partner from high school, Janet B. Finson. They built a home in Wells and together had 4 children. Dan and Jan were married for almost 52 years until her death in 2008.

After high school, Dan went to work at Howe’s Floor Store on Route 1 in Wells. Many years later, when Mr. Frank Howe died, Dan took over the business, and later on, employed his 2 sons to help in the business.

Dan was an active member in many organizations throughout his life including the Congregational Church of Wells as a former member of the board of trustees, the Diaconate, a church delegate, Head Usher and was in charge of setting up tables for the Soup’s On program, every week for 9 years. He was also a member of Ocean Lodge #142 AF and AM in Wells, Kora Shrine Temple in Lewiston, Wells Chamber of Commerce and Wells Elks Lodge #2378.

Dan enjoyed vegetable gardening, reading, playing kitty whist and cribbage, traveling and going dancing. Dan was known for his love of good food and no matter what town, state or country Dan was in, he could always tell you the best place nearby to get a good meal. Some people eat to live, Dan lived to eat. He was also blessed with the metabolism to support his love of food. He hosted an annual Fourth of July cookout at his home for almost 50 years.

After his wife passed, Dan began a ritual of cooking large pots of American chop suey, crispy chicken, or some other delectable dish that he would deliver to various friends, neighbors and relatives nearby that he thought would enjoy his cooking and thoughtfulness. At one point, his delivery routine included 12 people.

Dan loved to travel and had visited most of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, and several Caribbean islands. He also enjoyed traveling via cruise ship to many exotic islands and ports of call.

Most of all, Dan loved to dance. He was a regular wherever Straight Lace was playing and anytime there was a dance or New Year’s Eve party at Spring Hill in South Berwick. Some of the happiest days of his life were the 47 summers he spent at his camp on Mousam Lake in Shapleigh.

He was predeceased by his wife, Janet B. Finson Dickerson, his son, Terence D. Dickerson, a brother, Vincent Dickerson, two sisters, R. Delane Dickerson Duggan and Patricia Dickerson Bruce and sister-in-law, Janice B. Finson Dickerson.

Dan was immensely loved and will be forever missed by his son, Thomas R. Dickerson and his wife Patte, daughter, Tam Dickerson Gowen and her husband Tim and daughter, Tracy Dickerson Thibodeaux and her husband Gary; grandchildren, Steve Moisen and his wife, Kristen, Justin Gowen, Preston Gowen, Amber Gowen Ferchak and her husband Adam, Madeline Thibodeaux and Alexis Thibodeaux; godchildren, Alaina and Audrey Borst, brothers, William Dickerson and Robert Dickerson, sisters-in-law, Pam Reeves and Faye Dickerson and brother-in-law, George Bruce along with many very special nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, September 29, from 5-7 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells. Please bring a mask to meet CDC requirements of gatherings. Due to the restrictions in place for Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held on September 30. Burial will follow at Ocean View Cemetery, Route 1 Wells, with Military Honors.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dan’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. http://www.bibbermemorial.com

Gifts in memory of Dan may be made to the Congregational Church of Wells,

PO Box 759,

Wells, ME. 04090.

