MIAMI — Nathan Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven, and the Miami Marlins stumbled in their playoff run with a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox 5-3 Thursday.

Rafael Devers had a three-run homer, Kevin Plawecki hit a two-run single and Alex Verdugo had three hits for the Red Sox.

Seeking its first postseason appearance since winning the 2003 World Series, Miami is second in the NL East. The Marlins fell three games behind division-leading Atlanta, which was idle.

Eovaldi (3-2) didn’t allow a hit until Garrett Cooper’s leadoff double in the fifth. Miguel Rojas singled but Eovaldi struck out Jazz Chisholm and Chad Wallach, then retired Corey Dickerson on a groundout.

A 30-year-old right-hander who was with the Marlins from 2012-14, Eovaldi was lifted after 76 pitches in his second appearance since returning Sept. 12 a stint on the injured list caused by a strained right calf.

Ryan Brasier pitched a scoreless eighth, and Matt Barnes got three straight outs for his eighth save in 11 chances.

Jose Ureña allowed two runs, five hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Plawecki hit a two-run single in the sixth on the ninth pitch of an at-bat, chasing Ureña with a hard grounder past diving third baseman Brian Anderson. Boston had been hitless in 13 straight at-bats against the Marlins with runners in scoring position .

Devers hit his 11th homer in the seventh, a drive off Johan Quezada.

Miami closed in the bottom half on pinch-hitter Jorge Alfaro’s RBI single, Chad Wallach’s run-scoring double and Starling Marte’s RBI groundout.

Alfaro homered twice in Wednesday’s game, then left after taking a foul ball off his helmet. He was tested for a possible concussion following the game, Manager Don Mattingly said.

NOTES: Boston lefty Eduardo Rodríguez (heart inflammation caused by COVID-19) returned to Boston this week for additional tests. Rodríguez missed this season. Marlins infielder Jon Berti (cut right finger) had stitches removed and is working out at the alternate training site.

