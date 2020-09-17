The pandemic has made it glaringly obvious that this country needs universal single-payer health care. We spend more per capita on health care than other wealthy nations and get less coverage for our dollar.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, the U.S. ranks 15th in best public health care systems worldwide and the top four (Canada, Denmark, Sweden and Norway) are all single-payer systems. The average per capita spending on health care in those four countries is $765.75, compared to $1,122 in the United States, according to 2017 data from the Commonwealth Fund.

It’s inhumane to chain someone’s health insurance to their employer. It’s unjust to allow the profit motive to reign freely over people’s livelihoods – their financial situations as well as the precise issue of life or death. It’s a human right to access quality health care and this nation is more than wealthy enough to guarantee that right for every citizen.

Additionally, public opinion shows overwhelming support for Medicare for All; a recent poll shows that 69% of Americans support it.

Lisa Savage is Maine’s only Senate candidate who listens to the vox populi and supports Medicare for All. This is a ranked-choice voting election: Mainers, I urge you to vote with your values, not your fears. We can be leaders in change.

Emma Raven

North Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: