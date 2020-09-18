Recent months made evident the bravery of essential workers and everyone’s admiration for them.

Can we remember that and plant seeds for more respectful, helpful, kind communities across our country? I think people would enjoy the kind of society where respect is shown to everyone regardless of what they look like. We are a human family. (Stop sucking on the teat of hatred.)

If we can educate our children and adults, we will improve job prospects. While we’re improving life here, we can support systems so people in difficulty can eat and have a roof over their head, while we improve life in America.

Can we outgrow “mean girl” rhetoric and slander in politics? Change in this country has come from each of us contributing our time and talents. If each of us support a democracy where we have a say and where we are not afraid that the pie is too small, that we have to keep others away, then life will be so much better.

Please consider the future you would like to see for our country and vote. Find out now how to get registered, request a ballot in your area and find out how to get your vote in on time: usa.gov/how-to-vote. Ask for all the information you need from your local polling place. Then we can review improving the voting system.

Some congresspeople and senators do want to help the American people – our taxes pay their salaries, so they should! – and don’t feel the need to scare us. If someone makes speeches mentioning scary outcomes, wonder to yourself, why is that? I don’t know of a scenario when overall fear helps you to thrive.

Jane Conlin

South Portland

