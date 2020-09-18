Normally, by this time in the year my husband and I would have made two or three trips to Boston to see a show, to stroll the Public Garden and yes, to eat. Our first reservation is always at a classic steak house like The Capital Grille, Morton’s, Del Frisco or The Palm. We love the traditional a la carte menu, the perfect cooking approach and the knowledgeable attention from the staff. 2020 has been a travel challenge for all of us, but, luckily, there are some local restaurants that satisfy the cravings – at least for now.

Royal River Grillhouse, Yarmouth, 846-1226, offers a wood-fired menu of beef steaks including rib-eye, New York strip and filet mignon. They also serve wagyu beef cuts which are richly marbled and melt in your mouth. Then there are the toppings – fried shrimp, scallops au poivre and crab cakes; sauces like classic béarnaise, cognac peppercorn demi-glace and caramelized onion bacon jam – and sides, including shaved Brussels sprouts and garlic and parmigiana mashed potatoes. Prices for the beef options run from $42-$80 and other items are priced separately.

J.R. Maxwell’s, Front Street, Bath, 443-2014, is known for weekend prime rib and popover specials. During the week they feature Black Angus beef and veal dishes. They also have a variety of seafood and chicken items. Prices in the $18-$32 range.

Timber Steakhouse, Exchange Street, Portland, 805-1469, specializes in prime beef and offers classic cuts including a cut-and-sized-to-order rib-eye which is priced by the pound. Your choice of sauces is included but the large selection of sides is a la carte – sautéed spinach, wild mushrooms, risotto, mac and cheese and many potato preparations. Beef prices run $46 and up.

Several other area restaurants serve steakhouse choices but they are temporarily closed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: