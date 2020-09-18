This bill from the stationary store of John O. Shaw shows the diversity of wares offered from one merchant in Bath in 1882. Shaw dealt not only in stationary, but also in books, fancy goods, toys, cutlery, gold pens and pencils, newspapers and periodicals. This particular bill for Oliver Moses’ estate mentions the sale of check books, which is not surprising considering the Moses family’s investment in Bath’s downtown. Collections of Patten Free Library. Order a copy at vintagemaineimages.com, item #27898.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

