WISCASSET – Dusk settles early in late September, so Walk Around Wiscasset invites strollers to help light up the Village. ‘You be the Light’ is the evening’s theme with participants carrying – or wearing – lights.

Only two days after the Autumnal Equinox, the final Walk Around Wiscasset from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, becomes a communal farewell to summer and a hearty welcome to autumn.

‘Accessorize!’ Is the final fashion theme for the Walk Around season. This is the last chance to show off that new hat, scarf, favorite necklace or dapper bow tie that never had its well deserved public exposure during summer 2020! Consider this a final fashion hurrah before the mild temps disappear.

Participants in Walk Around Wiscasset are reminded to wear masks, maintain a safe distance and avoid congregating.

During the summer of 2020, Walk Around Wiscasset replaced the Wiscasset Art Walk because of coronavirus concerns. To see highlights from Walk Around Wiscasset, visit wiscassetartwalk.org. For Wiscasset Art Walk information, contact Lucia Droby at [email protected].

