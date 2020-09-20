SCARBOROUGH – Janice Elizabeth Dyer, 68, passed away peacefully in Scarborough on Sept. 16, 2020 surrounded by her husband of 27 years, Ron Dyer and all of her close family.

Janice was born on April 6, 1952 in Portland and schooled and raised in South Portland by a loving father, Kenneth Ashey and a wonderful mother, Ella Ashey, who passed away last year.

After bringing up her children in Scarborough, Jan worked in Walmart management for 26 years, achieving many milestones there and respected for her customer service.

Jan enjoyed travel to Disney, around New England and ocean cruises to the Caribbean, occasionally pulling a slot machine handle.

Her lifelong faith in God, family and friends was evident. Lobster or barbecue chicken were her favorites, as were going to camp, fishing with grandchildren, just floating on the pond, and, yes, Shannon, getting ice cream!

Jan’s family includes her wonderful sister and best friend, Catherine Shooter and husband George Shooter; two fantastic sons, Ken and Timothy and his wife, Karen; super grandchildren, Joseph, Austin, Aidan, Madison and Shannon; most excellent nieces and nephews, Kellie and Justin McFarland, Julie and Lucas Montague, Matthew Hodgdon and Thera, Josh and Tyler; many friends, especially Arlyn.

Jan is predeceased by an incredible daughter, Stacie; and granddaughter, Amber.

You had to be Christmas shopping and wrapping with Jan to understand how much she loved her family and enjoyed the holidays ? definitely her favorite time of year. Also, she loved the colors of fall, the greens of spring and warm, sit-in-the-sun deck moments. Jan loved life.

Private services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her name to diabetic or cancer charities.

