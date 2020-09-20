Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center are reporting an outbreak of COVID-19, with three total cases, causing the schools to move from a hybrid plan of part in-person and part remote learning to entirely remote learning for at least two weeks.

“We will continue to monitor the situation but I expect the facility to be closed and SHS/SRTC to be in ‘red’ full distance learning for a minimum of two weeks,” said Superintendent Matt Nelson in a letter to the community on Sunday.

The facility had one positive case last week, and two additional cases over the weekend, according to the letter.

“Sanford High School/Sanford Regional Technical Center has now had three positive cases of COVID-19 that are epidemiologically linked within a 14-day period,” the letter said. “We moved from our ‘yellow’ hybrid model at SHS/SRTC to a ‘red’ full distance learning beginning this Monday (Sept. 21). According to the Maine CDC, three positive (cases) constitute an outbreak and based on their recommendations, we are closing SHS/SRTC for additional cleaning and to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

York County and Sanford have been COVID-19 hot spots for the past few weeks, with outbreaks in several locations, including the York County Jail, Sanford’s Calvary Baptist Church and social clubs in and near Sanford.

Anyone who was considered a close contact of the three people who have tested positive will be contacted by the Maine CDC.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: