PORTLAND – Peter Frederick Dickson, 77, husband of Pauline, passed away on September 18, 2020.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com A graveside service will be held on Friday Sept. 25 at 1 PM at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. A private celebration of life service will be held at the Grace Bible Church in Gorham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, 217 Landing Rd., Westbrook, ME 04092

Guest Book