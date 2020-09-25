YARMOUTH — Angel Huntsman converted a penalty kick for the tying goal in the second half, then set up the winning goal by her sister, Jazzy, with 3:58 remaining as North Yarmouth Academy rallied for a 2-1 win over Waynflete in a Western Maine Conference girls’ soccer season opener Friday.
Abby Shumway put Waynflete ahead early in the second half when she scored off a cross from Lucy Sarno.
Hannah Kenney made four saves for NYA. Waynflete keeper Jesse Connors stopped seven shots.
CAPE ELIZABETH 5, GREELY 0: Emily Supple scored twice, and Caroline Gentile, Maggie Cochran and Laura Ryer each added a goal as the Capers shut out the Rangers in Cumberland.
Gentile and Cochran scored before Supple converted a penalty kick late in the first half for a 3-0 lead.
Ryer and Supple scored inside the game’s final five minutes.
BOYS’ SOCCER
CAPE ELIZABETH 2, GREELY 0: Nick Clifford scored both goals early in the first half and the Capers went on to shut out the visiting Rangers.
FIELD HOCKEY
GORHAM 5, BONNY EAGLE 1: Alyvia Caruso scored three goals, Lydia Gaudreau added a goal and three assists and Sydney Connelly had a goal and an assist as the Rams defeated the visiting Scots.
Chiara Root scored the opening goal on a breakaway in the first quarter for Bonny Eagle.
