SCARBOROUGH —Amid ongoing concerns arising from COVID-19 about spreading the virus and limiting contact of surfaces for that and other health reasons, Town & Country FCU has introduced its Contactless Visa Debit Card. Town & Country is the first credit union in Maine to introduce a contactless debit card (and one of only a handful of financial institutions in the state to do so) and is enthusiastic about the significant health benefits and convenience this new card will offer to our members.

“Simply put, it’s a healthier way to pay as members can show, pay and be on their way with this new card. In today’s environment, with all that is happening concerning the pandemic, the timing of the availability of our new contactless debit cards couldn’t be better. This new card gives our members a secure, quick, and easy payment option that is also sanitary. We pride ourselves on providing a member experience that not only meets the needs of our members but exceeds it,” President and CEO of TCFCU David Libby said.

Over the past few months, the credit union said it has seen a significant increase in the popularity of contactless payments, where credit and debit cards are loaded into digital wallet that process through Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay. “This is another option that leverages technology and reduces the health risk for our members,” Libby said, adding, “we were also one of the first financial institutions in Maine to offer contactless credit cards, which have been very popular with members so we have experience in delivering innovative technology. We never rest researching and testing what’s next in an on-going effort to find solutions that enhance our members’ service experience and financial well-being.”

“Our philosophy is to offer the ideal combination of technology, innovation and service. We have worked hard to create a high-tech culture, with strong personal support, and experience for our staff and members, and it has served us and our members well, especially in light of the current pandemic. The new contactless Debit Cards combines all of the convenience and safety protocols that have become an essential part of everyday life and we are thrilled to offer it to our members,” Libby said.

The credit union has a long history of firsts in Maine including the first credit union and only fourth financial institution in the country to offer the Alexa Banking Skill; the first Maine financial institution to introduce dialogue/pod style banking; the first Maine credit union to offer Apple Pay; and the first Maine bank or credit union to utilize check imaging ATMs.

