Last drive-in concert

The live concerts hosted by the Denmark Arts Center at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In have been quite a success. The Oshima Brothers, Burke and Surette and Bruce Marshall and the Shuffle all played to appreciative audiences the past three Sundays in September. Everyone was glad to get out and hear some live music after being cooped up inside for so long. The final concert in the series is this Sunday, Sept. 27, featuring Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain. Gates open at noon and the concert begins at 1 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets visit denmarkarts.org.

Senior College classes

Senior College Bridgton is going virtual. The fall session offers two online classes via Zoom from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, Oct. 7-28, participants will discuss Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “The Country of the Pointed Firs” by Maine author Sarah Orne Jewett, is the topic of the Friday classes, Oct. 9-30. Class size is limited to 25 and registration is due by Wednesday, Sept. 30. Senior College membership is open to any senior in the Lake Region. For more details and to register for classes, call Kappy Sprenger at 647-5593 or email [email protected]

Rotary golf tournament

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club’s 11th Annual Golf Tournament, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club, 379 Highland Road. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. All proceeds benefit local programs. Call 232-0594 to register. Walk-ins welcome.

Fair alternatives

The cancellation of Maine’s agricultural fairs due to COVID-19 has left a void in many people’s autumn plans. However, there are things to do to help fill the gap. Bridgton Farmers Market on Depot Street behind Renys has shifted to its autumn hours, offering a bounty of local produce from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through the month of November. Fall is a great time for family outings to explore the area, shop for pumpkins and veggies at farm stands or pick apples in local orchards such as Five Fields Farm, Route 107 in South Bridgton. The farm offers several varieties of apples as well as pies and cider. Check out their Facebook page for updates or call 647-2425 for more information.

Polio eradication project

Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club President Julie Forbes and Portland Sunrise Rotary Club President Christine Byrne, both polio survivors, are collaborating to raise funds for Rotary International’s Polio Plus program. Packages of 25 purple (the color of polio awareness) crocus bulbs are available for purchase from the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club. Direct donations can also be made by check to to Bridgton Rotary, PO Box 845, Bridgton, ME 04009. Checks should be made out to Bridgton Rotary Foundation with “Polio Project” in the memo line.

Every dollar raised in this effort is matched 2-to-1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Funds help provide immunizations, disease monitoring and medical treatment to bring an end to polio.

“We hope folks will be able to support it in a small or a large way. Our project is smaller, more local, sustainable and beautiful,” Forbes said. “The club wants to involve as many people in the Lakes Region as possible.”

To bring attention to the fundraiser, long-time Rotarian Peter Wright is hosting an event on Oct. 24, World Polio Day, at Bridgton Hospital. The event will be highlighted by the planting of 2,500 crocus bulbs into the form of the rotary wheel. More details will be announced at a future date.

Contact Forbes at [email protected] with questions or for more information.

