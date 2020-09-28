Never has the courage and judgment of elected officials felt so vital. Rarely do we get a candidate as qualified as Traci Gere, Democratic candidate for State Representative (House District 9). Her commitment to high-quality public education is especially notable.

I’ve served with Traci on several RSU21 school board committees and seen her tackle the thorniest challenges, including enrollment, math curriculum, school renovations and key principal/superintendent searches. She shows up, does the hard work, and asks the tough questions – using her strong voice to impact strategic decision-making in instructional planning, budgeting and vision setting. When our leadership debates the consequential issues impacting our students’ education, Traci is there– elevating the substance of the debate, proposing innovative solutions and fighting for educational equity.

I cannot think of a better representative for effective public education than Traci Gere. Please join me in voting for her on (or before!) Nov. 3.

Gaby Grekin

Kennebunkport

