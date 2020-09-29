TOPSHAM — In a season unlike any other, the Brunswick and Mt. Ararat girls soccer teams still held onto some familiarity when they crossed paths on the pitch Tuesday.

Rivalries don’t just stop.

“It’s always our most intense game,” said Brunswick coach Martyn Davison, whose team pulled out a 3-0 victory. “There is more pressure on us coming into this game.”

Added Mt. Ararat coach Chad Kirk: “It is their rival, it is Brunswick. You have to bring the energy in these games.”

The two Class A North teams faced off twice last year, splitting the season series. Brunswick went 11-3-0 and finished second in the division. The Eagles followed right behind at 9-4-1.

“It’s amazing to be out there and to be able to do something,” said Molly Taub, a junior striker for the Dragons. “We just want to play and have a good season”.

Brunswick scored the eventual game-winner with a little more than 27 minutes remaining in the first half when Mia Klimash fired a shot into the bottom right corner past the arms of Mt. Ararat goalie Madison Kinney (13 saves). Brunswick took the 1-0 lead into the half.

The Eagles seemed like a different team when the second half kicked off, resulting in several scoring chances, maintaining pressure and having more fun in the second half.

“We brought the energy in the second half,” Kirk said.

Brunswick made the most of its limited opportunities in the second half, scoring two goals a minute apart to give themselves a cushion.

A pretty cross from Emma Banks set up Taub with 7:02 to go to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead.

Betty Bakkila scored just 58 seconds later, after she stole the ball and struck it into the back of the net.

Both teams felt fortunate to be out there playing, especially in a rivalry game like this one.

“It’s some normalcy for these kids to be out here,” Kirk said. “I’m just happy to be playing … They are happy to be here, this could be over tomorrow, you never know.”

Added Davison: “These girls are so happy to be playing, they are delighted to be on the field. … It was nice to be out here against Mt. Ararat.”

