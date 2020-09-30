Kennebunk Free Library will compile a slideshow that showcases all of the costumes that families need an opportunity to wear. Get dressed to the nines, find the perfect backdrop, snap a picture, and send it to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. Remember to tell us what you’re dressed as. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, the library will have a Facebook premiere of the resulting video, where people can watch and comment with others in real time.

Feel free to wear your costume to watch, and maybe make a spooky snack to eat while you do. Can’t make the premiere? No problem. It will be saved on the library’s Facebook page to watch anytime.

The images submitted will be shared on the library’s social media. If you prefer not to share a child’s image, but would still like to participate, send in a picture of a stuffed animal or pet in costume instead. Get creative, and have fun.

Take-and-make kits for children

Looking to get crafty? Kennebunk Free Library will offer take-and-make craft kits with all the materials to make a craft or two. No registration required and available while supplies last. Kits will be available curbside and in the library.

For ages 2-6, the kits will be available starting Oct. 5: Pumpkins and not-so-spooky Halloween fun for ages 7-9 or with grown-up help. Available starting Oct. 5, spiders and snakes. Stop in or visit the library curbside to grab some supplies that will help get creative.

Final chance to see New Mainers exhibition

The Brick Store Museum’s summer contemporary show, called New Mainers, will close Sunday, Oct. 4. The exhibition, a fine art photography show in the museum’s contemporary Bauman Family Gallery, explores the lives and histories of recent immigrants to Maine.

The collection of photo portraits were taken by Maine photographer Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest, who published a photo book of the same name in 2009. The exhibition holds 26 portraits of recent immigrants to Maine from all over the world, and shares stories from their lives.

A native of the Netherlands, Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest has resided in Maine since 1970. He started in photography in the early seventies after taking courses at the Portland School of Art. He also studied at the Maine Photographic Workshops with Joyce Tenneson and Arnold Newman. He photographed in a wide variety of geographical locations including the U.S, Europe, South and Central America and the West Indies.

He has shown his work in solo exhibits, while he also participated in group and juried shows at, among others, Bowdoin College Art Museum, the University of Southern Maine, Alexander Gallery at Westbrook College, Danforth Gallery, Portland Museum of Art, University of New England and the Center for Maine Contemporary Art. His book, “New Mainers, Portraits of our Immigrant Neighbors,” was published in February 2009, by Tilbury House Publishers.

The New Mainers photography exhibit will be on view at the Brick Store Museum through Oct. 4. Visitors to the museum are asked to wear masks inside the museum. The museum’s complete Welcome Home guidelines for safety can be found at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Zoom into story time at library

Ready to zoom, zoom, zoom into story time? Starting Oct. 19, join the Kennebunk Free Library on Zoom for story time. Story time for ages 2-5 will be every Monday at 10:15 a.m. To receive the Zoom link and password for story time, register by email at [email protected] or by phone at 985-2173. Participants should plan to attend as many story times as possible. Upcoming story time dates are:

Oct. 19, 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; Dec. 7, 14.

All story times will begin at 10:15 a.m. Join Miss Maria for some stories, songs, and fun.

Story time friends who register for the upcoming story time session will be able to pick up a Zoom story time kit while supplies last. Each kit will include a scarf, an egg shaker, lyrics to favorite songs and craft supplies. Be sure to keep the kit someplace special and have it ready for each Zoom story time. Kits can be picked up starting Oct. 5, and can be picked up on in-person or curbside days.

Middle School Book Group returns

The Middle School Book Group is returning. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the group will meet via Zoom to chat and discuss the book. Meetings will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and is open to teens in sixth to eighth grade.

The book club is being offered by Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library and Kennebunk Free Library. Hosts will be Terri Bauld from Graves Library and Jon Roy from Kennebunk Free Library. Stop by either library to pick up a copy of “The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl,” by Stacy McAnulty.

Participants are asked to sign up in advance by calling either the Graves Library, 967-2778, or Kennebunk Free Library, 985-2173. Participants should read the book in advance of the meeting. For more information, call either library.

Teens take-home kits for August

Every week kits will be available to be picked either on library in-person days or via curbside pickup. Each kit will include the supplies and instructions necessary to complete the weekly project, either a craft or a science experiment. Every Monday, participants will meet via Zoom to chat and complete the previous week’s project. Join the group at 3 p.m. at https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/86356573384 or see the library calendar for the Zoom link. All teens ages 10 and older are welcome.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Friday afternoon gaming at library

Looking for something fun to do with friends on Friday afternoons? Join Kennebunk Free Library every Friday for Teen Gaming at 3 p.m. to play Jackbox. It’s a multiplayer game that can played from a distance. Participants only need a device with internet access. Before the game begins, participants will be given a code to log in and play along. The gaming session also occasionally dabbles in Minecraft.

Teen Gaming will meet via Zoom at 3 pm. to chat as the game is played. The link can be found at https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88980582413 or check the library calendar for the Zoom link. Open to all teens ages 10 and up.

