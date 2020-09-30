KENNEBUNK – For those who have already called the town clerk’s office and requested an absentee ballot, it is not necessary to fill out any other requests.

That is the word from Town Clerk Merton Brown, who updated the Select Board on preparations for the Nov. 3 election – including the availability of some weekend voting hours – at a recent meeting.

“Residents are being inundated with requests in the mail,” said Brown, who said he knew of one individual who had received nine mail-in requests forms for absentee ballots, as well as voter registration forms. The forms originate with some organizations and “get out the vote” efforts as well as from some candidates.

“They’re not coming from us,” he said. “If you called us, do not fill out the paperwork. In some cases, we are getting two, three and four requests.”

He said in the unlikely event that a voter receives two ballots, the system will not accept the second, once the first is entered, and that there are safety checks in the process.

Brown said that as of Sept. 22, the town clerk’s office had received about 3,000 requests for absentee ballots.

He said he expects voters who have made requests will get their absentee ballots in the mail by the end of the first week in October.

He recommended that college students call the office at 604-1326 and ask for absentee ballots now, rather than waiting.

A secure ballot drop box will be placed outside town hall for the convenience of absentee voters.

Beginning Oct 5, voters may pick up absentee ballots in the auditorium, and cast their ballots there, too, if they like. They may also pick up ballots for members of the household or relatives.

As well as regular weekday hours at town hall, there will be special weekend hours , 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24-25, for voter registration, picking up absentee ballots and voting.

Brown said there is one task absentee voters must make sure they complete when casting their vote.

“It is most important you sign the flap of the envelope,” Brown said. “If it is not signed, that is a rejected ballot.”

