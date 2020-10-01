BRUNSWICK — Masks at the starting line and six feet of distance between each runner. That was the norm on a warm Thursday afternoon when Brunswick hosted Mt. Ararat and Erskine Academy in the second cross country meet of the season.

“It was a great day to have a race,” said Lily Hatrick, a junior at Brunswick, who finished fifth in the girls race.

The Maine Principals’ Association recommended a few safety measures for cross country meets run during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To wit:

• Each runner wore a mask at all times up until one minute before the race.

• Runners are not allowed to gather as a group at the finish line and they must walk to a team area with masks on upon finishing.

• Most races will have staggered starts, although that wasn’t the case Thursday because there were few runners competing.

Mt. Ararat standout runner Grady Satterfield won the boys heat in 15:54.9, while Camila Cienbroniewicz, also of Mt. Ararat, took first place in the girls race with a time of of 21:21.3.

“I felt pretty good (Thursday),” Satterfield said. “I had a little more time this year (with the delayed season) to build my base, and it’s cross country, so I’m always having a lot of fun.”

Added Cienbroniewicz: “It has been about a year since I ran a race, and I am happy where I am at. It’s always fun to go up against Brunswick because I’m friends with a lot of the girls.”

This is the second year Brunswick High has hosted meets on its new course, and the runners embraced it.

“I like that the course is mostly flat, there’s only one hill,” said Brunswick junior Joseph Valliere.

Tyler Patterson of Brunswick finished second in the boys race, Jace Hollenback of Mt. Ararat was fourth, and Aiden Simmons of Brunswick rounded out the top five.

As for the girls race, Addy Dolley of Brunswick placed second, Sadie Skinner of Mt. Ararat was third and Zoe Wilson of Brunswick finished fourth.

Brunswick earned the win with 25 points. Mt. Ararat finished second with 31 and Erskine had 75.

The Dragons also won the girls race, finishing with 25 points while the Eagles had 33.

“Today was fantastic, I was very happy,” said Brunswick head coach Heather Hoisington.

While there are no championships this year, the runners still train as there is one.

“We are training like there is a championship this year. The team always puts their heart out there and tries their best, which is all I can ask for,” Hoisington added.

