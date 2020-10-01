HOLLIS – Thomas E. Nunes, 66, of Bar Mills Road passed away Monday Sept. 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Virginia Nov. 29, 1953, the son of Grafton and Mary Grouke Nunes.

He attended schools in Maine and graduated from Portland High School. He then graduated from University of Maine in Orono with a degree in forestry. He then received a degree from USM in geography and history and then a degree in fine arts.

Tom worked for Portland Pipe, Lucas Tree and as an orderly at The Brighton Hospital. His main employment was for the Maine Turnpike Authority for 32 years.

Tom was known as the “Jazz Man” working at exit 4A.

Tom had many talents, running a radio Show at USM, a jazz show and his prints hung for many years at the Bridgeway Restaurant in South Portland.

Tom is survived by his wife of 22 years, Pamela Nunes of Hollis; a brother, Grafton Nunes from Ohio; a stepdaughter Clarissa Smith and husband Michael of North Newport and a stepson, Stephen Bemis of Corina, a daughter, Jacobie Pouliot of Rhode Island; five grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, Emmlie, Oliver Thomas and Kaleigh; and great-granddaughter, Harper; four nephews, James, Matthew, Willy and Charlie and two nieces, Catherine and Elizabeth.

Friends and relatives may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 3, at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills).

Please follow Covid protocols and folks desiring individual appointments for visiting please call to make an appointment (468-1142). For condolences please go to http://www.dcpate.com.

