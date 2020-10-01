Andrew Kull, owner of Izzi’s Flowers in Brunswick, sets out 80 bouquets for teachers at staff at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School. Izzi’s launched earlier this year as a way to spread joy, generosity and beauty during the pandemic. On Thursday, Izzi’s and the Stowe Community Group, the school’s parent teacher organization, showed their appreciation for Brunswick’s teachers. According to Michael Harris, Harriet Beecher Stowe assistant principal, since the pandemic started they have had to ask more of their teacher than ever before, and they’re putting in long hours both at the school and when they get home. The gesture and the flowers were much appreciated, he said. Kull and Gretchen Pianka, Izzi’s co-owner, have a son at the school and had girls go through as well. This was one way they could help give back, Kull said. Hannah LaClaire / The Times Record
Ariana Rothbart, a third grade teacher at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School, with a bouquet of flowers from Izzi's Flowers in Brunswick.
