Robert Marshall Boudreau 1935 – 2020 OCALA, Fla. – Robert Marshall Boudreau, 85, of Ocala, Florida died at his home Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born July 6, 1935 in Bath, Maine, to the late Marshall J. Boudreau and Bessie (Galvin) Boudreau. After graduation from Morse High School, Robert served in the U.S. Air force from 1955 to 1961 as a cryptographer in South Ruislip, England. Then he and his family lived in Derby, CT. After a career as a machinist and foreman, he retired from Avco Lycoming, Stratford, Conn. For the past 10 years, he made his home in Ocala, Fla., with his wife, Joan, who predeceased him in 2017. In his teenage years, Robert fed and banded many crows with several returning year after year. He also enjoyed tinkering with old cars which carried over to his automobile collection in Connecticut. He found much pleasure in observing nature and in reading about health, science, and technology. Robert was predeceased by the mother of his children, Jacqueline (Frost) Harvey on December 27, 2010. He was deeply saddened by the premature deaths of their sons, Robert Marshall Boudreau, Jr., who died July 6, 2006 and Christopher Carl Boudreau of Ocala, Fla., who died recently on August 2, 2020. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, David and his wife, by two brothers-in-law and by a great-great-grandson, Kayden Adams. Left to remember him are his devoted daughter, Elizabeth (Roger) Condon, daughter-in-law, Sherry Boudreau, five, loving grandchildren, Jeremy York, Brianne York, Joshua (Mary) Boudreau, Anastasia Boudreau and Zachary Boudreau, two great grandchildren, Hailey (Larry) Adams and Logan York, and a great-great-granddaughter, Stella Adams. Robert leaves his sisters, Joanne Garrison and Jeanette Day, many nieces, nephews, cousins, a godson, and friends. In addition to the care given by his daughter Elizabeth, Robert’s family would like to thank his son Christopher’s fiancé, Patricia Ferragamo, and also Barbara Coleman for their recent care of him. Interment in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla., at a date to be determined. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.baldwincremation.com. Memorial donations may be made to a preferred charity or to your local food bank.

