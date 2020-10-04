What a incredible opportunity the Maine Climate Council is providing by highlighting the needs and the opportunities for Maine to become a leader in developing a sustainable environment and a sustainable economy for the long haul. For example, $5 billion a year goes out of state in fossil-fuel energy costs. That can come into Maine as we move to solar, biomass and wind power.

Just recently the Maine Public Utilities Commission accepted proposals for largely solar projects, along with wind, biomass and hydroelectric. This is a step in the right direction. But we can go even further.

With the proposals put forth by the Maine Climate Council turned into law, we can increase the energy efficiency of homes and businesses and expand these local renewable-energy projects even further, creating new, long-lasting clean-energy jobs for Maine workers. In this age of so much division, what an incredible win-win for everyone.

Cheryl Hoffman

North Berwick

