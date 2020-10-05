I endorse the following citizens for Scarborough Town Council. It is not necessarily the opinion of the Scarborough Town Council where I serve as Vice Chair.

Nick McGee is Chair of the Scarborough Planning Board having served seven years. A parent of three children in Scarborough Schools, a small business owner, and a homeowner and taxpayer – he has the experience for our complex growth and development issues.

Jean-Marie Caterina is a dedicated councilor. She deliberates fairly. Despite differences, we collaborate well by holding one another accountable for open-mindedness and misconceptions.

John Cloutier is an honest voice of reason who supports positions with facts. He advocates as a parent with three children with the perspective of a small business owner and former corporate executive.

These leaders will serve us well as we confront today’s challenges and face the inevitable uncertainty of tomorrow’s.

Don Hamill

Scarborough

