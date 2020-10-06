SALES

498 Congress LLC purchased a 16,380-square-foot building at 498 Congress St., Portland. Joe Malone CCIM, SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Drawing on Community LLC purchased a ±16,021-square-foot office/warehouse building at 250 Anderson St., Portland. Greg Boulos, Senior Partner, The Boulos Company; Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Jason Periello purchased the Silver House Tavern business at 129 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

DH Middle, LLC purchased a 941-square-foot retail condo for a salon at 15 Middle St., Portland. Joe Malone CCIM, SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Peter Gwilyn, Porta and Co.

H&E Properties, LLC purchased a 991-square-foot commercial condo at 15 Middle St., Portland. Joe Malone CCIM, SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Firehouse Ventures LLC purchased a 21,102-square-foot former fire and police station at 246 US Rt. 1, Scarborough. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Roxane Cole, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate.

Yarmouth Gateway LLC purchased an 8,929-square-foot office/retail building at 305 US Rt 1, Yarmouth. John Doyon CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

NonniCorp LLC purchased Lot 29 at the Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group.

V&E Enterprises purchased a ±1,500-square-foot retail building at 164 US Route 1, Scarborough. Dan Greenstein, The Boulos Company ; Tom Moulton, NAI The Dunham Group.

SKSTVS Holdings, LLC purchased Lot 54 at the Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough. Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

VDan Properties, LLC purchased a 1,500-square-foot retail building at 164 US Route 1, Scarborough. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group; Dan Greenstein, The Boulos Company.

KNG Holdings LLC purchased a 725-square-foot retail building at 2 Water St., Hallowell. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Shawn Thurston purchased a 16,000-square-foot steel pavilion and abutting home at 1139 Augusta Rd., Rome. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

GOERDT Lamberts purchased a 484-square-foot office condo from Salem Five at 433 US Route 1, York. Charlie Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Maine Commercial Tire, Inc. purchased a 16,928-square-foot industrial building at 30 Industrial Rd., Waterville. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Tom Dunham, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Don Plourde, CB Plourde Real Estate.

Real Estate Exchange Services LLC purchased 16.9 acres at 41 Range Way, Manchester. Dennis Wheelock and Victor Tedford, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour; Brady Palmer, Brady Palmer Real Estate.

An undisclosed company purchased an ±800-square-foot office building at 496 Church St., Brownville. Nick Lucas and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

Patriot Holdings LLC purchased the property at 16 Serenity Hills Estates, Naples. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

R.H. Foster Energy purchased a 3,360-square-foot building at 302 Griffin Rd., Bangor. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers; J. David Hughes, Epstein Commercial Real Estate.

LEASES

Office

Cornerstone Energy Inc. leased ±4,456 square feet of office space at 420 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Brice O’Connor, Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Joe Italiaander, The Boulos Company.

Healey & Associates leased 2,242 square feet of office space at 121 Middle St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Alms Na, Inc. leased ±700 square feet of office space at 1321 Washington Ave., Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Charles Schwab renewed their lease of 1,263 square feet of office space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Ford & Murray PC renewed their lease of 2,831 square feet of office space at 66 Pearl St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Standard Insurance renewed their lease of 4,028 square feet of office space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

CGIS Solutions, LLC renewed their lease of 227 square feet of office space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

August Wealth Management LLC renewed their lease of 620 square feet of office space at 66 Pearl St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Dr. Lantos/Dr. Nizlolek renewed their lease of 1,916 square feet of office space at 121 Middle St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Daigle Commercial Group, Inc. leased 1,668 square feet at 2 Monument Sq., Portland. Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

The Trust for Public Land renewed their 2,847-square-foot office lease at 30 Danforth St., Portland. Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group; Avison Young Brokerage.

Mortgage Network, Inc. leased 3,091 square feet of office space at 82 Running Hill Rd, South Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group; Tom Moore, Acadia Realty Advisors.

Hand of Mercy Healthcare leased 2,663 square feet of office space at 1087 Forest Ave., Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Engel and Volkers Casco Bay, LLC leased 1,372 square feet of office/retail space at 10 Moulton St., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; Parker Howard, ReMax Riverside.

Steven Brackett & Company, Inc. dba Realty One Group – Compass leased 4,998 square feet of office space at 39 Mechanic St., Westbrook. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group; Realty One Group.

Career Management Associates, Inc. leased 1,800 square feet of office space at 51 US Rt. 1, Scarborough. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Rachael O’Donnell leased 511 square feet of space at the Dana Warp Mill at 90 Bridge St., Westbrook. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Isaac Jaegerman & Samantha Butler leased 380 square feet of studio space at The Dana Warp Mill at 90 Bridge St, Westbrook. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Partnership for Trauma Recovery leased 1,800 square feet of office space at 491 US Rt. 1, Freeport. Mark Malone CCIM, Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Erin Curren & Bob Barrett leased 732 square feet of office space at the Dana Warp Mill at 90 Bridge St, Westbrook. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Crescendo Consulting Group leased 1,456 square feet of office space at the Dana Warp Mill at 90 Bridge St, Westbrook. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Scientific Games renewed its lease of ±5,176 square feet of office space at 45 Commerce Dr., Augusta. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company and Allison Castro, Cresa Phoenix.

Retail

Chilton Holdings Co leased 3,759 square feet of retail space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington and Mark Malone CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

D&J Drouin LLC leased ±5,500 square feet of restaurant space at 4 Turning Leaf Dr., Windham. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

AHM LLC leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 65 Gray Rd. (Falmouth Crossing), Falmouth. Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Industrial

Global Biotechnologies leased ±3,450 square feet of industrial space at 320 Presumpscot St., Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co., Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Mad Science of Maine leased ±3,200 square feet of industrial space at 979-983 Riverside St., Portland. Craig Young, CCIM, The Boulos Company; Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

CEVA Logistics U.S., Inc. renewed its lease of ±47,000 square feet of industrial space at 55 Logistics Dr., Auburn. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, The Boulos Company; Craig Young, CCIM, The Boulos Company and Deborah Royal, CBRE.

Skolfield Sports Performance subleased ±10,000 square feet of industrial space at 15 Lund Rd., Saco. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

USIC, LLC renewed their lease for 19,032 square feet of industrial space at 52 Canco Rd., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; Chris Carmen, Carmen Real Estate.

Seabreeze Property Services leased 11,200 square feet of industrial space at 250 Riverside Industrial Park, Portland. TC Haffenreffer, Sylas Hatch, and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Tootie’s Tempeh, Inc. leased 1,910 square feet of food production space at 10 Westpoint Lane, Suite 10-202, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Rover Bagel LLC leased 1,050 square feet of food production space at 10 Westpoint Lane, Suite 10-204, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Tod Ashton Design LLC leased 1,450 square feet of studio space at 2 Main Street, Suite 18-130, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Richmond Glass Works leased 752 square feet of studio space at 2 Main Street, Suite 17-206, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

