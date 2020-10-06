BRUNSWICK — Brunswick police say they summonsed 45-year-old James Kempf of Brunswick for assault after he allegedly struck another Brunswick man on Union Street Monday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., Kempf was walking by the alleged victim, a 52-year-old man who Kempf told police barked at him, according to Patrol Cmdr. Paul Hansen.

Kempf allegedly walked up to the man and slapped him, Hansen said.

Kempf was issued a summons charging him with assault, a Class D misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine; and violation of conditions of release which is a Class E misdemeanor punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.

Police did not divulge why the man was barking, or why Hansen allegedly responded in the way he did.

