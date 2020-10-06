New COVID-19 cases: 27
Total cases: 5,565
New deaths: 0
Total deaths: 142
Active cases: 584
Hospitalizations: 7
Total ICU beds: 381
Available ICU beds: 104
Total ventilators: 318
Available ventilators: 242
Alternatives: 444
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Vital statistics
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Freeport tops Brunswick in field hockey matchup
-
Sports
Springer homers twice as Astros take 2-0 series lead
-
Sports
Big inning lifts Braves to win in Game 1 of NLDS
-
Nation & World
Top Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for virus