Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 10/13 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 10/14 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 10/14 7 p.m. School Board
Thur. 10/15 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 10/15 6 p.m. Finance Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 10/13 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee
Wed. 10/14 4 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Wed. 10/14 5:30 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront Committee
Thur. 10/15 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Thur. 10/15 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 10/12 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
Tues. 10/13 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 10/14 5:30 p.m. Government Review Committee
Wed. 10/14 6 p.m. Historic District Commission
Thur. 10/15 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
