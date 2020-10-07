Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues. 10/13 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board

Wed. 10/14 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 10/14 7 p.m. School Board

Thur. 10/15 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Thur. 10/15 6 p.m. Finance Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues. 10/13 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee

Wed. 10/14 4 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee

Wed. 10/14 5:30 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront Committee

Thur. 10/15 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit

Thur. 10/15 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 10/12 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Tues. 10/13 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 10/14 5:30 p.m. Government Review Committee

Wed. 10/14 6 p.m. Historic District Commission

Thur. 10/15 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

