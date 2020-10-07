Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  10/13  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Wed.  10/14  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  10/14  7 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  10/15  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  10/15  6 p.m.  Finance Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  10/13  6 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Wed.  10/14  4 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Wed.  10/14  5:30 p.m.  Harbor & Waterfront Committee

Thur.  10/15  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Thur.  10/15  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  10/12  4 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Tues.  10/13  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  10/14  5:30 p.m.  Government Review Committee

Wed.  10/14  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Thur.  10/15  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

filed under:
brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles