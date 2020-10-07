Shirley Schuster 1932 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Shirley Schuster, 87, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 15, 1932 to Katherine and Charles Tyndall of Poughkeepsie, NY. Shirley graduated from Poughkeepsie High School where she was a member of the Honor Society, and participated in local radio. She attended Oneonta State Teachers College with her lifelong friend, Ruthie (Williams) Maher, and later graduated from Krissler Business School. On July 12, 1953 she married Dean Schuster and raised two daughters, Kathy and Lynne, in Hyde Park, N.Y. Shirley enjoyed a successful career as an administrative assistant having worked at Central Hudson, St. James Episcopal Church, and Bowdoin College. Shirley and Dean spent summers in Harpswell, eventually moving to Maine permanently in 1978. Shirley loved her family, friends and pets deeply, and was a talented gardener and artist. She was generous, kind and blessed with a great sense of humor. She loved to tell stories, such as the time she bought a Christmas tree on her lunch hour only to realize when she returned to work at Bowdoin, the attendant had tied the rope so she was trapped inside her car. Rolling down her window, she called out for assistance and felt relief until she realized it was the Dean of Faculty who had come to her rescue. She was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband of 63 years, Dean; and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by daughters Kathy Lynch, Lynne (Mark) McGhee; grandson Jonathan McGhee; nieces and nephews Jeff (Maria) Gardiner, David Gardiner, Andrea (John) Ulrich, their wonderful children; and Shirley’s loyal companion, her beloved cat Scotty. The family wishes to personally thank her friends Kathleen O’Donnell and Lilly Ott, Dr. Timothy Howe, Pastor John Carson and the Ellijah Kellogg Church, Harpswell Aging at Home, and the staff of CHANS Hospice for all your love and support. A graveside service will be held for immediate family due to Covid concerns. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me 04011. Donations may be made to: Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (where Scotty was adopted from) PO Box 336 Westbrook, ME 04098 or: Elijah Kellogg Church 917 Harpswell Neck Road Harpswell, ME 04079

