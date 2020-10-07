RICHMOND — Police are searching for two men considered armed and dangerous who allegedly fled after a high-speed chase before crashing in Richmond.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Christopher Terenc Farrow, also known as Young, of Connecticut. Farrow is a Black male, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police are also looking for 29-year-old Dayshawn Middleton, also known as Day Day or Christopher Jones, of Waterbury, Connecticut. Middleton is a Black male, 6-foot-5, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

There may be a woman with them: Hailey Goeltz, 26, of Connecticut, is 5-foot-7 with green eyes.

The suspects remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Anyone who sees them should call 911 or (207) 624-7076 ext. 9.

Waterville police tried to stop a vehicle because there was a man inside wanted on robbery charges from Connecticut, according to Maine State Police. The vehicle didn’t stop and police chased the car through Waterville, Clinton, then into Augusta.

Several attempts were made to deploy spike strips in an effort to terminate the pursuit whose speeds that topped 100 miles per hour.

At times, the suspect vehicle was allegedly operating on the wrong side of the road, forcing vehicles off the roadway. As the suspects’ vehicle continued south on from Interstate 95 onto Interstate 295 it abruptly exited in Richmond onto Route 197 and turned onto Route 201 north where State Trooper Tyler Harrington maneuvered the suspects’ car off the road.

The suspects fled on foot into the area surrounded by fields and woods. Police tried to track the suspects with a police dog but were unsuccessful.

Harrington, who was injured trying to stop the chase, was taken to Maine General Medical Center for concussion symptoms. He was treated and released.

