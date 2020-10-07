Social media accounts

Occupation:

Retired Maine District Court Judge

Education:

B.A. in political science, and J.D.

Community Organizations:

Scarborough Fish and Game Association

Maine Bar Association (lawyers, not bartenders)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Trap

Bird hunting

Canoeing

History buff

Family status:

Married, 2 sons and daughter, 2 granddaughters

Years in the Legislature: 6

Committee assignments (if elected):

Insurance and Financial Affairs (127th Legislature)

Environment and Natural Resources (127th, 128th and 129th Legislatures)(House Chair 128th and 129th)

Labor and Housing (last session of the 129th)

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes. Dr. Shah has been a stable, articulate and credible leader at the Maine CDC. The delay on unemployment supplements was horrible due to the sudden massive overload. US leadership absent.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Massive 2011 LePage tax cuts for the wealthy should be rescinded; some license and permit fees increased. Appropriate cuts on programs, if justified. Austerity budget cuts would make recession worse.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

The natural loose coalitions which make up political parties are inevitable. One side or the other must have a working majority for practical functioning. On party issues, I’m with the Democrats.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Accelerating wealth gap is No. 1. This is behind global warming, lack of school and health funding, sluggish economy for regular people, civil unrest and unequal justice. Solve problem No. 1 and solve the rest.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Frustrated, yes. But responsibility should go as it mostly belongs. Clearly, the minority Republican Party is fighting an uncompromising, bitter fight to stop true democracy. Witness Trump and LePage.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Bills to limit HFC emissions; bolster DEP legal authority, funding to clean up PFAS and other toxics; make brand names pay town recycling costs for excess packaging. Defend new vaccine law.

