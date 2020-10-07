New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, joins quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray on the team’s Reserved/COVID-19 list.
The Patriots canceled practice on Wednesday. Coach Bill Belichick will have a virtual press conference at a time to be announced as of Wednesday morning.
The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4:25 p.m.
Last week’s game at Kansas City was postponed from Sunday afternoon to Monday night after Newton tested positive. The Chiefs won 26-10.
ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported the Chiefs’ tests from Tuesday all came back negative. The reigning Super Bowl champions host the Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m.
This story will be updated.
