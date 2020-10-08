Social media accounts

Occupation:

Attorney

Education:

JD Univeristy of Maine School of Law BA Bates College

Community Organizations:

Current State Representative from Saco; House Chair of the Judiciary Committee

House Chair of the Maine Indian Claims Task Force

Speaker’s appointee to the Pre-Trial Justice Task Force

Former chair of the sub-committee to re-write the Maine Probate Code (title 18-C)

Former Mayoral appointee to the Saco Senior Tax Abatement Committee

Former York County Probate Court Judge

Former Governor’s Appointee to the Maine Commission on Domestic and Sexual Abuse

Former Member of the Maine Guardian ad litem Task Force

Former member of the Probate and Trust Law Advisory Commission’s subcommittee to Revise

Maine’s Probate Code

Former Co-chair Saco Zoning Board of Appeals

Former member Saco Planning Board

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I am married, with two sons, two grandchildren (and another on the way!), a dog and reside in Saco, Maine. In my spare time I love to hike, kayak, garden, read, research genealogy and spoil my grandchildren and dog Ami.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: 4

Committee assignments (if elected):

House Chair of the Judiciary Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Generally yes, but would like to see involvement of interested parties earlier in the decision-making, and more Legislative involvement.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

As with my business or family budget, when facing an unforeseen loss of revenue, I first cut discretionary spending. Only if that is not enough to close the gap, should we look at increasing revenue

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

“All politics is local.” Mainers are fiercely independent and want a Senator who is as well. When serving my constituents in Augusta, I focus on the needs of our community.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The issue I hear the most about from young people is climate change and the effect it is having on our environment and our economy.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

As an attorney and former Probate Court Judge, I know the importance of listening to all sides before making up my mind. I also know how to disagree respectfully, and based on the issues at hand.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

The Senior Property Tax Relief deferral program that was in place in the late 1980s. This program would help our Senior Citizens to pay their property taxes and remain in their homes.

