Occupation:

Retired

Education:

Bachelor of Commerce, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada 1978

Community Organizations:

Donor:

Biddeford Food Pantry, Heritage Foundation, The American Legion, The USO, Family Research Council, Moms for America

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Motorcycling, gardening, billiards, hiking, skiing, skating (in-line and ice),

Family status:

Divorced

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

n/a

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Not satisfied. The State over-reached both its own authority and the limits of common sense. Restricting healthy persons freedom of movement and commerce to the degree it has done is inexcusable.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Reducing the State's payroll would be an excellent start. Terminating non-essential programs may also be necessary. Raiding the Rainy Day Fund even before there was a crisis is highly irresponsible.AQ

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Achieving fiscal and legislative success in Augusta will return liberty, prosperity and safety to all residents of the State. These outcomes, broadly speaking, are the goals of our Party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

All Mainers, especially the young, should denounce and abhor any government that spends their tax dollars foolishly. The record of the current government is abysmal and needs to change.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

With absolute control of the Legislature and Executive, the current regime has governed without any meaningful participation by the minority Party. If reversed, that would not occur.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Re-focus education to provide a broader emphasis on skills. Commit more resources to improve public transportation. Control spending by reducing State payroll and better prioritizing programs.

