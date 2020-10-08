Social media accounts

https://www.facebook.com/erinsheehanformainehouse

Occupation:

Bar Owner/Manager

Education:

BA, Clark University; AAS Fashion Institute of Technology

Community Organizations:

None.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Travel, cycling, music, food and wine, hiking with our dog Roxy

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Undecided

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I'm generally satisfied with the state's science-led approach. In some cases, industries could have used more notice and less back-and-forth to react, but overall we were guided well to reopen safely.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We need to tap the state's reserves, find savings that won't compromise vital services, ensure our tax system helps working families and small businesses, and push for federal investment.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I believe that a program of thoughtful regulation, progressive taxation, and responsible spending can ensure that everyone has a chance to improve their lives.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The next generation of Mainers will be addressing climate change and working to sustain our state's traditional industries while building new ones like clean energy and aquaculture.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I will work tirelessly to represent my neighbors, collaborating with my colleagues in good faith and good humor to promote legislation that makes life better in Biddeford and across Maine.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I want to keep housing affordable, make health care accessible, and increase economic opportunity so Biddeford can be a vibrant city where everyone has a chance to contribute and enjoy.

