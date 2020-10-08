Social media accounts

Lori K. Gramlich for Maine House District 13

@LoriGramlich4MEStateHouse13

Occupation:

Social Worker; Field Coordinator & Faculty University Southern Maine School of Social Work

Education:

Master Social Work, University of New England; Bachelor of Art, Clinical Psychology, Alfred University; Associate Applied Science, Human Services, SUNY Alfred

Community Organizations:

Friends of the Ballpark, Board of Directors

Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce, Member

Ocean Park Association, Member

University Southern Maine School of Social Work Community Advisory Committee

St. Joseph’s College School of Social Work Advisory Council

Saco Bay Center for Civic Engagement, Board of Directors

Maine Children's Trauma Network Steering Committee

President, Maine Assembly School Based Health Centers

Maine Public Health Association Tobacco Policy Committee

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Enjoys gardening, cooking, live music, bike riding, the beach, writing and watching documentaries.

Family status:

Married. One adult child

Years in the Legislature: Two

Committee assignments (if elected):

Environment & Natural Resources

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes, from a public health perspective, however public health and economic health are not mutually exclusive. I'd like to have more emphasis placed on smaller businesses – many of which are seasonal.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We must find savings that don’t impact services like education, health care and revenue sharing, while also examining our tax system to assure economic recovery for families and small businesses.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Funding public education, protecting our environment, providing services to Veterans, promoting a sustainable economy, while being fiscally responsible are priorities for both our town and our party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Protecting our environment, assuring post-secondary education is affordable, addressing student loan debt, decreasing school violence and assuring their voices are heard and represented.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. This behavior does not serve our state. As a social worker, I will continue to listen and be willing to compromise and find solutions, by treating all people with dignity, empathy and respect.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Continuing to protect our shoreline, which impacts our economy. Legislation for Veterans, as they don't get the benefits they deserve. Increasing support and behavioral healthcare for Firefighters.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: