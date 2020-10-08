Social media accounts

https://www.facebook.com/sharri.macdonald

Occupation:

MacDonald’s Garage & Beach Convenience

Education:

BS Electrical Engineering

Community Organizations:

OOB365

Saco Bay Sunset Rotary

Sweetser Volunteer

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Graphic Design

Promoting Old Orchard Beach

Event Planning

Making things happen for Old Orchard Beach

Innovative and exciting opportunities to help people

Family status:

Committed

Years in the Legislature: 2012-2014

Committee assignments (if elected):

Appropriations

Transportation

State & Local

DHHS

(Depends on leadership as they choose)

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes, I am satisfied with the response of the people of Maine as they navigated this once in a lifetime pandemic. The people of Maine know how to take care of themselves and their families – strength.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Budgetary cuts will need to be on the forefront of the response. As with our households and businesses, the state budget needs to reflect the reductions in revenue.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Party politics is broken. Non-partisan thinkers are needed to really make the best choices for our individual districts. Current legislators are too divided based on party and I can offer change.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Economy. We educate the young and now need to show them that trade jobs and sustainable wages are here. Plus affordable housing in Maine, for young families needs prioritization as a State.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Based on previous history, noted by the Mayor of Biddeford Alan Casavant, my record shows non-partisan work. The time is now to have leaders who can cooperate & work together even when views differ.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

During these uncertain times , I want to make sure that the people of OOB and Maine have their basic needs met. I will work tirelessly to keep people safe & secure – I will not give up or give in.

